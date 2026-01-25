'We Will Not Provide The Votes:' Schumer Leads Senate Democrats In Threat To Block DHS Funding, Raising Shutdown Fears

Senate Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), have announced their intention to block funding for the Department of Homeland Security, raising the possibility of a partial government shutdown when federal funding expires on January 31.

The opposition centers on demands for stricter controls on immigration enforcement and increased oversight of DHS operations.

Minneapolis Shooting Intensifies Democratic Opposition

The Democratic stance hardened following a fatal shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday morning, when U.S. Border Patrol agents killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old man. The incident has led to protests and clashes across the city, with Sen. Chuck Schumer saying it shows the current DHS funding bill does not do enough to address alleged misconduct by immigration officials.

Schumer wrote on X, “Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included.”

The shooting occurred amid an increased deployment of ICE officers and Border Patrol agents to the Minneapolis region, a move that had already drawn criticism from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. The Justice Department has since launched an investigation into these state and local officials for allegedly obstructing immigration agents.

Bipartisan Concerns Emerge As Shutdown Looms

Multiple Senate Democrats who previously voted to reopen the government have now joined the opposition to the DHS funding bill.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the group includes Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada; Andy Kim of New Jersey; Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego of Arizona; and Mark Warner, Chris Van Hollen, and Tim Kaine of Virginia.

President Trump recently predicted another shutdown during a Fox Business interview, noting the previous 43-day shutdown, which ended in 2025, after costing the government significantly and furloughing hundreds of thousands of workers.

