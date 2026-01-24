Trump Praises British Troops After NATO Remarks Draw Criticism: 'A Bond Too Strong To Ever Be Broken'

President Donald Trump posted a glowing tribute to British soldiers who served in Afghanistan after his recent comments questioning NATO allies’ commitment drew sharp criticism.

Trump Honors British Military Sacrifice

On Saturday, Trump turned to Truth Social to honor the sacrifices of UK forces in Afghanistan, praising their courage and pledging America’s unwavering solidarity.

“The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America! In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors. It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken. The U.K. Military, with tremendous Heart and Soul, is second to none (except for the U.S.A.!). We love you all, and always will! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

Backlash From UK Leaders Over NATO Remarks

The tribute contrasted sharply with Trump's recent remarks during a Fox Business interview with Maria Bartiromo, in which he questioned whether NATO allies would reciprocate U.S. military support if called upon.

The fresh praise from the U.S. President came after his NATO skepticism provoked fierce pushback from prominent figures, including Prince Harry and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Prince Harry, who served in the British Army in Afghanistan, said NATO troops' "sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect," a pointed rebuke that has intensified debate over how allied contributions should be remembered, while Starmer called Trump's remarks "insulting and frankly appalling."

Though President Trump has backtracked on his comments, he has not issued an apology.

