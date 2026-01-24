Amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has issued a sharp warning to Washington as American warships move toward the Middle East.

Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, announced on Saturday that his force is “more ready than ever, finger on the trigger,” as per the Associated Press. This statement was made in response to the arrival of US warships in the Middle East.

Nournews, a media outlet closely linked to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reported that Pakpour cautioned the United States and Israel against any miscalculations.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guards and dear Iran stand more ready than ever, finger on the trigger, to execute the orders and directives of the Commander-in-Chief," the outlet quoted Pakpour saying.

The strain between Iran and the US has been mounting following a two-week-long crackdown on protests in Iran that started on Dec. 28.

President Donald Trump has outlined two red lines for the deployment of military force: the killing of peaceful protestors and the mass execution of individuals apprehended during the protests. Trump also indicated that the US was moving warships towards Iran “just in case” he decides to intervene.

The escalating tension has led to at least two European airlines suspending some flights to the region.

Air France has cancelled two return flights from Paris to Dubai over the weekend, while Luxair delayed its Saturday flight from Luxembourg to Dubai by 24 hours, reports the AP.

Why It Matters: The escalating tensions between Iran and the US have raised concerns about potential military conflict in the Middle East. The movement of US warships towards the region and the stern warning from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard underscore the seriousness of the situation.

The suspension of flights by European airlines further highlights the potential risks to international travel and commerce. The international community will be closely monitoring the situation in the coming days.

Image: Shutterstock/saeediex