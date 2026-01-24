Trump Says Secret 'Discombobulator' Weapon Was Key to Maduro Capture

President Donald Trump said that a covert weapon that he called “The Discombobulator” was used in the US operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Trump said the secret weapon was a key factor in the audacious January 3 operation that led to the apprehension of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump stated that the weapon caused a malfunction in the enemy’s equipment during the operation. He acknowledged its deployment in the covert mission but declined to provide further specifics.

"The Discombobulator. I'm not allowed to talk about it, but I would love to. They never got their rockets off. They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off. We came in, they pressed buttons and nothing worked. They were all set for us," Trump said during the interview.

Reports from Venezuela suggest that Maduro’s armed forces were incapacitated, exhibiting symptoms such as nosebleeds and vomiting blood.

A firsthand account from one of Maduro’s guards detailed a sudden disruption of their radar systems, followed by a powerful sound wave that left them incapacitated.

Following the successful mission, Maduro is now held in a Brooklyn federal jail, facing trial on charges of narcoterrorism. In the meantime, Delcy Rodriguez, his former vice president, has taken over as Venezuela’s interim leader.

"We have a great relationship with the new president. She's been terrific," Trump added.

Why It Matters: The revelation of the ‘Discombobulator’ marks a significant development in military technology and strategy. Its successful use in the operation against Maduro demonstrates its potential in future covert operations.

This could lead to a shift in global military tactics and further advancements in technology. However, the lack of detailed information about the weapon raises questions about its capabilities, legality, and potential misuse.

The world will be watching closely as more details about the ‘Discombobulator’ and its implications unfold.

Image: Shutterstock/bella1105