Iranian Official Predicts 'Regional Collapse' if Regime Falls

A senior Iranian official has warned about the potential collapse of the Middle East if the Islamic Republic falls. The warning comes amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, including threats of military action from President Donald Trump.

According to a report, the Iranian official believes the downfall of the Iranian government could have severe and wide-ranging consequences.

The recent protests, which started on December 28 and escalated into nationwide clashes by January 8, have resulted in at least 3,117 deaths, according to Iranian officials. However, human rights groups estimate the death toll to be higher.

As the unrest continues, President Trump announced on Friday that a US Navy “armada”, including the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, was headed towards Iran. He stated that the US was “watching them very closely.”

The senior Iranian official argued that Israel, Iran’s arch-enemy and America’s top ally in the region, was stoking calls for intervention. “A state collapse, which will directly result in regional collapse, is something the Israelis would like to see,” the official told Newsweek. “The only party that would benefit from such a regional collapse is Israel.”

When asked for a comment, a Trump administration official reiterated the president’s earlier remarks.

“President Trump has stated he hopes that no action will be necessary, but the President has been clear about the consequences for the Iranian regime murdering protestors,” the administration official said.

Why It Matters: The escalating tensions between the US and Iran have the potential to destabilize not only Iran but the entire Middle East region. The recent protests and the potential for military intervention by the US could lead to a power vacuum in Iran, which could be exploited by various factions, leading to further instability.

The situation is being closely monitored by the international community, as the fallout could have far-reaching implications for global security and the world economy.

Image: Shutterstock/danielo