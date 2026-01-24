Trump Says US Will Bid For World Expo 2035, Appoints Marco Rubio To Lead The Effort: 'Incredible Stage' To Showcase America's 'Golden Age'

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will seek to host the 2035 World Expo, officially known as the International Registered Exhibition, and appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to head the effort, with Miami proposed as the host city.

The event, which occurs every in five years and aims to address universal challenges and foster international cooperation, education, and cultural exchange, was last organized in Japan in 2025.

Trump Highlights Economic Impact

Trump on Thursday announced the U.S.’s bid, expressing support for Miami as the potential host city. He highlighted the potential economic benefits of hosting the event, including job creation and economic growth.

“We will create thousands of jobs, and add Billions of Dollars in GROWTH, to our Economy.”

Trump’s also emphasized the significance of the Miami Expo 2035 in the context of the “new Golden Age of America.”

Rubio Highlights American Exceptionalism

Rubio, the first Latino American to serve as the top U.S. diplomat, is also currently serving as acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development and acting archivist at the National Archives and Records Administration.

Rubio, who is also a Miami native, expressed his honor at the appointment and highlighted the opportunity to showcase American exceptionalism to the world.

“The event is an incredible stage to showcase our nation's Golden Age and American exceptionalism before the world. There is nothing quite like Miami hospitality and it would be a privilege to bring the World Expo back to the U.S. for the first time since 1962,” Rubio wrote on X .

Rubio's role in the Trump administration has grown, as he was recently named a founding member of the Board of Peace for Gaza, a new governing body aimed at managing the region after the war

Photo: noamgalai/Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.