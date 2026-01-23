Gavin Newsom Says California Will Join WHO's Outbreak Network One Day After Trump Pulls US Out, Calls President's Move 'Reckless'

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) announced the state will join a World Health Organization outbreak response network just one day after the U.S. formally exited the global health body.

California Joins WHO Network After US Exit

Newsom said California will become the first U.S. state to join the World Health Organization's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, a move he framed as necessary to protect public health amid growing global risks.

The announcement came a day after the Donald Trump administration officially withdrew from the WHO, ending nearly 80 years of membership dating back to the organization's founding.

Newsom Calls Trump's WHO Withdrawal ‘Reckless'

"The Trump administration's withdrawal from WHO is a reckless decision that will hurt all Californians and Americans," Newsom said in a statement.

While sharing the update on X, he said, "With @WHOGOARN , we'll keep working to help protect Californians from public health threats."

What GOARN Does

GOARN is a WHO-led network that connects governments, research institutions and public health agencies to detect, assess and respond quickly to disease outbreaks worldwide.

Membership allows participants to share data, access global expertise and coordinate emergency responses across borders.

California's participation does not reverse the federal withdrawal but allows the state to remain engaged in international public health efforts independently.

California's Growing Split From Washington On Health Policy

Since the start of Trump's second term, California has increasingly diverged from federal health policy, noted The Hill.

The state has joined other governors in launching initiatives such as the West Coast Health Alliance and the Governors’ Public Health Alliance, both aimed at coordinating public health strategies outside the White House's framework.

