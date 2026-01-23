The diplomatic rift between the U.S. and Canada has deepened as President Donald Trump withdrew the invitation for Canada to join his “Board of Peace,” after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney‘s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump Withdraws Board Of Peace Invitation

The invitation withdrawal was announced on Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform on Thursday. Addressing the post to Carney, Trump wrote, “Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining."

Carney had expressed his intention to join the board, but the details, including financial terms, were still under negotiation.

Trump's proposed "Board of Peace," originally aimed at Gaza's post-war reconstruction and demilitarization, is being expanded to potentially rival the UN.

He has support from Middle Eastern countries (Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar) and emerging economies like Indonesia, but several Western allies (Australia, France, Germany, Italy) are cautious or opposed. Russia is reviewing the plan, while China has yet to confirm participation.

Canada Snubbed After WEF Comments

Trump’s decision to retract the invitation follows Carney’s speech in Davos, where the Canadian PM, without naming Trump or the U.S., suggested that the “rules-based international order” is effectively defunct and called for “middle powers” to unite against economic coercion by major powers.

Carney's WEF speech came days after he visited China, where he struck a broad deal with President Xi Jinping to cut tariffs and restore relations.

Responding to this, Trump, during his speech in World Economic Forum in Davos, stated, "Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."

U.S.-Canada Tensions Rise Amid Warnings

The recent developments highlight the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Canada. Earlier, China strategist Michael Pillsbury warned that Canada’s trade deal with China and Carney’s decision to bypass Trump could backfire. He urged Canada to work with the U.S. instead of “taunting” Trump.

Meanwhile, Kevin O’Leary predicted a potential U.S.-Canada negotiation following Trump’s Davos speech. He suggested that this could be beneficial for both countries and placed bets on Canadian energy and currency as a result.

