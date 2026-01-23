US Officially Exits WHO, Citing COVID-19 Failures, Political Misalignment

The United States has officially withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing the organization’s alleged failures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision is in line with President Donald Trump‘s pledge made when he was sworn in for his second term, which was confirmed in a joint statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The statement also noted that, although the WHO was founded by the U.S. and receives its largest financial contribution, it has allegedly pursued a political agenda not aligned with American interests.

Funding, Staffing Halted

According to an official statement released on Thursday by the U.S. Department of State, the United States has halted all funding and staffing for WHO initiatives and will engage with the organization only to oversee its withdrawal and safeguard the health and safety of American citizens.

Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O'Neill said on X that the WHO “ignored early COVID warnings from Taiwan in 2019 by pretending Taiwan did not exist” and “ignored rigorous science and promoted lockdowns.” O’Neill said the United States will continue international coordination on infectious disease without “the Eurocrats in Geneva.”

Second Withdrawal Attempt

This move follows a previous attempt by President Trump to withdraw the US from the WHO in 2025, citing similar concerns about the organization’s governance and financial practices. However, this decision was reversed by Joe Biden upon taking office.

Photo: Shutterstock