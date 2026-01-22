Trump Spoke About 'Framework' Of Deal On Greenland: Here's What We Know About It

President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that he has reached a “framework” of a deal over Greenland. Here’s what various quarters reveal about the specifics of this deal, including the potential long-term implications for the U.S.

The framework for the deal, which was discussed by Trump and NATO Secretary General Marc Rutte, includes a clause recognizing Denmark’s authority over Greenland, reported Axios.

The publication revealed that the proposal includes updates to the 1951 “Greenland Defense Agreement” between the U.S. and Denmark, which allowed the U.S. to establish military bases and defense areas on the island.

It also addresses enhancing security in Greenland, NATO activities in the Arctic, and countering external influences from Russia and China. The proposal also includes modifying the language to include Greenland as part of the Golden Dome.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the publication that if the deal is finalized, it would secure all U.S. strategic objectives in Greenland permanently and at minimal cost.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. may receive the right of first refusal, gaining veto power over Greenland's mineral investments to block Russian and Chinese involvement.

Meanwhile, Rutte, in an interview with Fox News, mentioned that the proposal involved all NATO members, particularly the “seven Arctic allies,” committing to safeguard the Arctic region. Rutte also stated that the proposal made sure Trump’s vision and demands are included in it. However, he stated that the issue of Greenland’s control was not discussed during the meeting.

During Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he emphasized Greenland as a crucial U.S. national security interest and asserted that only the U.S. could effectively defend it. This stance was further reinforced by the proposed deal with Denmark.

When questioned by the media about Greenland’s future status, Trump stated that it was a “long-term” and “forever” deal. The president had earlier said the U.S. wants full ownership of Greenland, dismissing options like leasing or defense-only agreements, arguing that true security requires outright control.

However, the deal comes in the wake of Trump’s abrupt withdrawal of tariffs on several European allies, which were initially threatened unless they supported his bid to acquire Greenland.

The U.S. is likely to begin high-level talks with Denmark and Greenland in the coming weeks regarding the proposed agreement with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are involved, as per Trump

