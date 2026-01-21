Mike Johnson Supports Impeaching 2 Federal Judges That Ruled Against Trump: 'Extreme Times Call For Extreme Measures'

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Wednesday he would support impeachment articles against two federal judges, backing a push from conservatives who accuse them of overstepping their authority in cases tied to President Donald Trump and his allies.

Johnson Backs Effort To Target Federal Judges

Asked at a Capitol news conference about calls to impeach US District Judges James Boasberg of Washington, D.C., and Deborah Boardman of Maryland, Johnson replied, "I'm for it. Judge Boasberg is one who's been mentioned. And these are some egregious abuses," according to remarks reported by The Hill.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican and former constitutional law attorney, noted that he once served on the House Judiciary Committee, which would handle any impeachment articles.

He called impeachment "an extreme measure," but added that "extreme times call for extreme measures," arguing some judges have gone "so far outside the bounds of where they're supposed to operate" that Congress may need to "make an example of some of these egregious abuses." He stopped short of promising a floor vote, saying, "We'll see where it goes."

Conservatives Zero In On Boasberg And Boardman

Both judges have repeatedly blocked or constrained key Trump administration initiatives, fueling high-profile clashes with the White House and its allies. Boasberg halted deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, pursued contempt over ignored orders and advanced January 6–related subpoenas and testimony.

Boardman, meanwhile, stopped Trump's birthright citizenship order, limited data-sharing with the Department of Government Efficiency and drew GOP ire for giving Nicholas Roske an eight-year sentence after referencing Trump-era prison housing policies.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) has already filed articles of impeachment accusing Boasberg of "abuse of power." At the same time, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) convened a hearing this month, arguing Boasberg and Boardman violated their constitutional duties.

Cruz has also targeted Boardman over her eight-year sentence for Sophie (Nicholas) Roske, who traveled to Maryland intending to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, far below prosecutors' request of at least 30 years. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) introduced a separate resolution to impeach Boardman for "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law."

Rare Impeachments Raise Judicial Independence Concerns

Judicial impeachments are rare. Since the nation's founding, the House has impeached 15 federal judges and the Senate has removed eight, typically for crimes such as bribery or perjury and not controversial rulings, according to Ballotpedia. Chief Justice John Roberts and legal scholars have previously warned that using impeachment to punish decisions risks undermining judicial independence, a concern that is likely to shadow any effort Johnson ultimately decides to advance.



Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com