Trump Says $2,000 Tariff 'Dividend' Checks Can Be Issued Without Congressional Approval

President Donald Trump has suggested that the proposed $2,000 tariff “dividend” checks for Americans can be implemented without the need for Congressional approval.

Trump Outlines Income Limit for Checks

Trump made this statement in response to a reporter’s question during his inauguration anniversary at the White House press conference on Tuesday. He stated that the $289 billion in tariff revenue collected last year would be allocated to issuing the checks and lowering the national debt, which stands at $38 trillion.

“Would probably set a limit of… income limit…where it made sense,” stated Trump as he confidently added, "I believe we can do that without Congress."

Though he did not mention the income level, in November, the president had stated that the tariff dividend checks would be given to "individuals of moderate income, middle income.” He has also stated that the checks could come in Mid-2026 or earlier.

Trump's Checks Claim Conflicts With Aides

This statement by Trump contradicts the position of top people in his administration, who have previously stated that approval is necessary for the issuance of the checks.

This includes White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, who had suggested that the checks would “depend on what happens with Congress” and that a formal proposal would need to be brought to Congress.

Previously, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had stated that the tariff dividend checks would be for the working class and that the proposal “needs legislation” or congressional approval to proceed with any such dividend.

Trump’s claim also comes amid ongoing discussions about the use of emergency powers to implement tariffs, with the Supreme Court’s delay in delivering a verdict being seen as a potential sign of a favorable outcome for the Trump administration. During the press conference on Tuesday, Trump reiterated that he is “anxiously” waiting for the verdict.

