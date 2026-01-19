Trump Says He's No Longer Thinks 'Purely Of Peace' In Letter To Norway: 'Considering Your Country Decided Not To Give Me the Nobel…'

President Donald Trump has linked his escalating push to take control of Greenland to his frustration over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he no longer feels bound to think "purely of Peace" as the dispute risks a new trade war with Europe.

Trump Cites Nobel Snub In Greenland Push

In a text message Sunday to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, released by Norway's government on Monday, Trump wrote, "Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America."

Stoere had first texted Trump, along with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, urging de-escalation. Trump replied in less than 30 minutes, Norwegian officials said.

According to a Reuters report late Monday, Trump declined to tell NBC News in an interview whether he would use force to seize the Arctic island but reiterated threats to slap tariffs on European nations if they do not agree to a deal.

Tariff Threats Raise Stakes With European Allies

The US president has intensified his push to "wrest sovereignty" over the semiautonomous Danish territory, prompting the European Union to prepare potential retaliation, including revived tariffs on up to 93 billion euros ($108 billion) of US goods and possible use of a new Anti-Coercion Instrument that could curb American access to EU public contracts and services.

Trump has already vowed to escalate tariffs on Denmark and seven other European allies beginning Feb. 1 unless Greenland is sold to the United States.

The standoff threatens further strain on NATO, already under pressure from the war in Ukraine and Trump's warnings that he may not defend allies that fail to meet defense-spending targets. Former Vice President Mike Pence and several Republican lawmakers have backed Greenland's strategic importance but cautioned that military action or tariff warfare could fracture the alliance.

NATO Tensions Mount As EU Plans Response

Trump's text also revisited a longstanding grievance, which is the Norwegian Nobel Committee's decision to award the 2025 peace prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado instead of him. He repeated his accusation that Denmark cannot protect Greenland from Russia or China, adding, "… And why do they have a ‘right of ownership' anyway? … The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland."

EU leaders are set to discuss next steps at an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday, as markets and analysts warn that a renewed transatlantic tariff fight over Greenland could rattle global growth.

Photo: noamgalai/Shutterstock