'Everyday Life In America Will Get Better...:' Pete Buttigieg Tells Americans To Stop Accepting Rising Costs As Normal

Speaking to a crowd in Western Wisconsin, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Americans do not have to accept rising costs and daily struggles as normal, and urged voters to use their political influence to push for more affordable living.

Buttigieg Urges Voters To Demand Affordability

On Sunday, Buttigieg posted on X that "Everyday life in America will get better and more affordable — once we, the people, realize how to use our political power to make it happen."

He shared a clip of his speech that framed daily life as a political issue, not a cultural one.

"It doesn't have to be this way," he said. "And we shouldn't let it."

Buttigieg Highlights Grocery Bills, Childcare And Housing Costs

Buttigieg described a typical American day, from grocery shopping to commuting, and argued that political choices determine whether those experiences are manageable or overwhelming.

"If we had leaders willing to actually work to make life more affordable in this country instead of slashing taxes for the richest people," he said, "everyday life gets better."

He also highlighted issues such as childcare, paid parental leave, wages, union access, and housing.

"You ought to be able to get to a job where you are paid well and have good benefits," he said.

He added, "One job is enough to do well in this country."

Buttigieg added that Americans should not have to choose between health insurance and a mortgage, or fear retaliation for speaking out politically.

He criticized the current focus on political spectacle, saying the nation should not be consumed by "who went viral" or "who's got the favor of Mar-a-Lago."

Democratic Leaders Slam Trump On Affordability And Housing

Several Democratic senators criticized President Donald Trump on X for failing to deliver on affordability promises.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said Trump promised lower costs but instead brought "lawlessness, corruption, and chaos."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accused the president of making no progress on housing and making it harder for working families to buy homes.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) criticized the Trump- JD Vance administration for focusing on simulations to find affordable meals instead of rolling back tariffs that raise prices.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Americans are worried about costs and that Trump's policies are making the situation worse.

Trump Supporters Highlight Affordability Gains

Last week, Karoline Leavitt praised President Trump's economic policies on X, saying tariffs, tax cuts, energy expansion, and deregulation were making America more affordable and boosting wages.

She claimed Trump defeated inflation and lowered gas and mortgage rates.

Last year in November, the Trump administration also highlighted cost-of-living progress, including an 86% drop in egg prices and a 14% fall in housing costs, while acknowledging that overall inflation remained around 3%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ adriaticfoto