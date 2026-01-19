Trump's 'Board Of Peace' Expands As Countires Confirm Invitations, Netanyahu's Office Says The Body Runs 'Contrary' To Israel's Policy

President Donald Trump's newly formed "Board of Peace" is widening its global footprint as Hungary and Vietnam accept invitations to join.

Global Invitations Multiply As Hungary And Vietnam Join

At least eight additional countries say they have been invited to join the board, a new international body intended to oversee Gaza's next phase following the ceasefire that began Oct. 10, reported AP News.

Hungary and Vietnam confirmed they have accepted invitations, while India, Australia, Jordan, Greece, Cyprus and Pakistan said they had received letters, according to officials and statements.

In letters to world leaders, Trump said the Board of Peace would "embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict."

The invitations describe the board as a founding group to guide ceasefire implementation, disarmament of Hamas, and reconstruction.

World Leaders Announce Board Of Peace Invitations

Several world leaders and officials posted on X about receiving invitations to join President Trump's new Board of Peace.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Hungary accepted the invitation as a founding member, describing it as recognition of Hungary's peace efforts.

Ambassador Sergio Gor posted that he was honored to deliver the President Trump invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the Board of Peace, a group intended to help bring lasting peace to Gaza and support stable governance and prosperity.

Argentine President Javier Milei said he received the invitation and called it an honor, saying Argentina supports countries fighting terrorism and promoting peace.

A Turkish official, Burhanettin Duran, said the U.N. Security Council backed Trump's Gaza plan and that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was invited to join the Peace Council as a founding member.

Corbyn, Shapiro And Israel Reject Trump's Board Of Peace Plan

MP for Islington and former Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, posted on X, calling Trump's Board of Peace a "Board of Occupation" and saying Gaza's future should be decided by Palestinians, not Trump, Tony Blair, or Benjamin Netanyahu.

American diplomat Dan Shapiro also criticized the board's draft charter, saying it ignores Gaza, demands $1 billion per country for permanent membership, and gives Trump lifetime control and the power to appoint his successor.

Shapiro added that other governments will not accept such terms.

Israel's Prime Minister's Office said that the announcement about the Gaza Executive Board, which reports to Trump's Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel.

They also said the announcement contradicts Israel's policy.

Photo: noamgalai/Shutterstock

