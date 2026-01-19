Sean Duffy Predicts Canada Would 'Live To Regret' Letting China-Made EVs Enter Market

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has slammed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's decision to allow Chinese manufacturers to enter the country's automotive sector.

Canada Would ‘Live To Regret' Decision, Says Sean Duffy

In a press briefing on Saturday, Duffy shared that the advent of Chinese automakers in the Canadian market could have negative effects on the country. "They will live to regret the day they let the Chinese Communist Party flood the market with their EVs!" Duffy said in a post on the social media platform X on Saturday, quoting a clip from the press briefing.

The comments follow Carney announcing a trade deal with China, touting lower tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles. As part of the agreement, Ottawa will initially permit up to 49,000 EVs from China at a 6.1% tariff.

Jim Farley Shares Concerns About Chinese EVs Amid BYD Partnership

The news comes as Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Farley shared his concerns with the advent of Chinese EVs in the global market. Farley asked how the U.S. could handle "a car with ten cameras that can drive itself" and shared that non-Chinese automakers looking to deploy autonomous vehicles in China faced regulatory scrutiny as the technology "has to be approved by their [Chinese] Defense Department."

Interestingly, Ford is reportedly exploring a possible partnership with Chinese EV giant BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) to source EV batteries for the company's hybrid-vehicle models.

Zeekr In The US?

Meanwhile, Chinese automaker Zeekr, which is backed by Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTC:GELYF) (OTC:GELHY) , could be mulling a U.S. debut in the next 2-3 years, according to the company's Head of Global Communications.

Zeekr also partnered with Alphabet Inc.-backed (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo and built a minivan-styled Robotaxi. The vehicle, dubbed "Ojai," was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo: Shutterstock