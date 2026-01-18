Anthony Scaramucci Calls Fightback 'Encouraging' As Republican Figures Warn Trump Of Impeachment Over Greenland Invasion

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director turned investor, said Sunday that Republican senators have privately delivered a stark warning to President Donald Trump over his push to forcibly take Greenland.

Scaramucci Says GOP Senators Threaten Impeachment Over Greenland

In a social media post, Scaramucci wrote, "Trump is being told by GOP senators invade Greenland, you will be impeached and removed from office. Encouraging."

His claim comes as several Republican lawmakers have reportedly told colleagues that a military invasion of the Danish territory would amount to an "illegal war of aggression" and could trigger impeachment proceedings, even in a GOP-controlled Congress.

According to a Politico report Friday, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) predicted that members in both parties would "lock arms" to demand congressional signoff if it appeared Trump was preparing imminent military action. "If there was any sort of action that looked like the goal was actually landing in Greenland and doing an illegal taking … there'd be sufficient numbers here to pass a war powers resolution and withstand a veto," Tillis said.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) went further, predicting such a move would lead to impeachment and calling Trump's Greenland fixation "the dumbest thing I've ever heard," speaking to the Omaha World-Herald on Wednesday last week.

Republican Lawmakers Warn Of Illegal War In Greenland

Republican leaders have also raised alarms about the broader strategy. "There's certainly not an appetite here for some of the options that have been talked about or considered," Senate Majority Leader John Thune said last Thursday speaking to reporters. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned that using force against the US ally would be "an unprecedented act of strategic self-harm" that could "incinerate" NATO alliances.

Tariffs And NATO Fears Deepen Greenland Backlash

GOP criticism intensified after Trump announced new tariffs on Denmark and other European allies that oppose US control of Greenland. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) labeled the tariffs "unnecessary, punitive, and a profound mistake," warning they were already forcing NATO partners to divert attention and resources toward the Arctic dispute.

A broad group of US leaders, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former national security adviser John Bolton, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), has likewise criticized Trump's tariff threats over Greenland, arguing they fracture NATO and hand strategic openings to Russia and China.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is vital to America’s national security because of its Arctic location, mineral resources and long-standing US military presence at Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base.