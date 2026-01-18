Trump Says 'It's Time To Look for New Leadership in Iran'

President Donald Trump has called for regime change in Iran, suggesting an end to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei‘s 37-year reign.

Trump’s appeal comes in the wake of dwindling protests in Iran, which have resulted in the deaths of thousands of demonstrators in recent weeks. The President had earlier threatened military action and urged Iranians to persist with their protests and “take over institutions.”

"It's time to look for new leadership in Iran," Trump told Politico.

However, Trump praised Khamenei’s decision to refrain from executing more than 800 individuals two days earlier. When asked about possible U.S. military operation in Iran, Trump said, "The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago."

Trump’s remarks were in response to a series of aggressive posts from Khamenei which blamed the U.S. President for inciting deadly violence and turmoil in Iran. Trump retaliated by censuring Tehran’s rulers for their reliance on suppression and violence to maintain control.

Trump further condemned Khamenei and Iran’s governing system, labeling Iran as “the worst place to live anywhere in the world because of poor leadership.”

Earlier, in a post on X, Khamenei wrote, "We find the US President guilty due to the casualties, damages and slander he inflicted upon the Iranian nation."

Why It Matters

The call for new leadership in Iran by President Trump signifies a significant shift in his stance towards the country’s political situation. The President’s previous threats of military intervention and support for the ongoing protests indicated a more aggressive approach.

However, his recent comments suggest a more diplomatic approach, commending Khamenei’s decision to halt executions and calling for a change in leadership rather than direct intervention.

This change in tone may have implications for future U.S.-Iran relations and the political landscape in Iran. As the situation continues to evolve, the international community will be closely watching the developments in Iran and the U.S.’s approach towards them.

Image: Shutterstock/bella1105