Trump's $51 Million Bond Purchase, Pelosi's Warning And More: This Week In Politics

It’s been a hectic week, with political leaders making headlines. From Donald Trump‘s bond purchase to Nancy Pelosi‘s math lesson, here’s a roundup of the top political stories from the week.

Robinhood CEO Frustrated By Crypto Bill Delays

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vlad Tenev expressed frustration over the delay in the crypto market structure bill, citing legislative hurdles in certain regions.

Staking, a highly requested feature on Robinhood, is unavailable in specific jurisdictions due to legislative “gridlock.” This includes California, Maryland, New Jersey, and Wisconsin. Tenev urged the U.S. to take the lead on cryptocurrency policy.

Elizabeth Warren Says Trump Called After Criticism

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) disclosed that President Donald Trump called her after she criticized his affordability policies. Warren argued that despite his promises to lower costs, Trump has only driven up costs for families. She suggested that if he wants action, he should “pick up the phone.”

Nancy Pelosi Urges Voters to "Vote Out" Republicans

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) criticized Republicans for bringing bills to the House floor without enough votes to pass them. She urged voters to hold them accountable, stating, “Vote them out!”

Trump, Schumer Meet to Discuss Gateway Tunnel Funding

President Donald Trump met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) at the White House to discuss funding for New York’s Gateway Tunnel Project. The meeting was held at the president’s request, with the senator pressing Trump to release federal funding for the $16 billion Gateway tunnel.

Trump Boosts Bond Holdings By $51 Million

President Donald Trump significantly expanded his personal bond portfolio, purchasing at least $51 million in debt securities between mid-November and the end of December. This was revealed in a White House financial disclosure released Thursday.

The disclosure comes amid warnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon that the administration’s escalating legal war against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell risks destabilizing the markets.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.