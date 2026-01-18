'Run, Julia, Run:' Donald Trump Praises Julia Letlow's Record, Encourages Louisiana Congresswoman To Enter Senate Race

President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Louisiana Rep. Julia Letlow (R-La.) for the U.S. Senate, urging her to enter the race and praising her as a proven conservative leader.

Trump Backs Letlow For Louisiana Senate Run

On Saturday, in a post on Truth Social, Trump called Letlow a "Highly Respected America First Congresswoman" and said she has been "a Great Star" from the start.

Trump said he has heard Letlow is considering a Senate run and urged her to make the move, writing, "RUN, JULIA, RUN!!!"

Trump said he knows Letlow well and has seen her tested "at the highest and most difficult levels," calling her a "TOTAL WINNER."

He highlighted her role as a mother and praised her record in Congress, saying she has "ALWAYS delivered for Louisiana."

Trump also listed the issues he believes Letlow would prioritize if elected, including growing the economy, cutting taxes and regulations, supporting farmers and fishermen, and boosting oil and gas.

He added that she would work to "Keep our Border SECURE," "Stop Migrant Crime," and "Ensure LAW AND ORDER," while defending the Second Amendment and strengthening the military and veterans.

"Julia is a wonderful person," Trump wrote, adding that she would continue delivering for Louisiana in the Senate.

He concluded the post by giving her his "Complete and Total Endorsement" if she decides to run.

Letlow thanked President Trump for endorsing her and said she is committed to making the country safer and stronger for future generations.

She emphasized that the Senate seat belongs to Louisiana voters and called for steady conservative leadership.

