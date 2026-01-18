Military Veteran Rep. Mast Accuses Nvidia, Jensen Huang Of Selling Advanced AI Chips To Chinese Military-Linked Firms

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) has accused Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its CEO, Jensen Huang, of actively supporting the Chinese military with advanced AI chips.

Mast Targets Nvidia's China Deals

In a series of posts on Saturday, Mast, a former U.S. Army staff sergeant, took to X to voice concerns about Nvidia’s business dealings with a Chinese firm, which he referred to as a "Chinese military company."

He accused the California-based technology company of attempting to sell millions of advanced AI chips to firms such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TCEHY) , posting, "I'm trying to stop that from happening."

Calls Out CEO, Company Policies

Mast also challenged Huang, the Taiwanese-American co-founder, to a debate, offering to meet “anytime, anywhere,” and suggested that Huang’s supporters, including “so-called MAGA influencers,” were promoting Nvidia’s agenda.

The decorated combat veteran further criticized the company for its workplace policies, such as transgender bathrooms, and its financial support for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn).

Mast also called out several X users, asking them to publicly state their position on the issue. He wrote, "Do you agree with me in advising we should not sell MILLIONS of advanced AI chips to China or Jensen, who wants to sell his very best to the commies?"

Nvidia's China Business, Industry Challenges

This accusation comes amid growing concerns over the use of advanced technology for military purposes.

Nvidia’s business in China has faced several challenges recently, including a global shortage of advanced memory chips, which could limit the company’s export licenses for H200 AI processors to China.

The Trump administration recently approved Nvidia’s sales of its H200 AI chips to China, but Beijing reportedly imposed restrictions on the number of units that China can purchase.

Despite these challenges, Nvidia remains a top pick in the semiconductor sector, with analysts projecting strong growth due to continued AI monetization and intense competition for AI leadership.

NVIDIA Corp stock shows strong Growth and Quality scores on Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a Momentum rating of 73.01 and an upward price trend across short, medium, and long terms.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock