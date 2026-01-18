'Approval Is Not Possible At This Stage,' EPP Chief Says, Threatening Collapse Of EU-US Trade Deal: 'Must Be Put On Hold'

European lawmakers signaled they would halt approval of a key EU-U.S. trade deal after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on countries backing Greenland in a dispute with Washington.

EPP Says Deal Approval ‘Not Possible’ After Trump Tariff Threat

On Saturday, the European People's Party, the largest political group in the European Parliament, said it could no longer support the agreement after Trump's latest tariff threats.

EPP President Manfred Weber wrote on social media that "approval is not possible at this stage" and that any plan to lower tariffs on U.S. goods must be "put on hold."

Parliament Vote Could Block EU-US Trade Agreement

The trade agreement, struck last summer between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump, has been partially implemented but still requires parliamentary approval to be fully ratified, according to Fortune.

Lawmakers in the EU have long been skeptical of the pact, arguing it favors U.S. interests.

Those concerns intensified after Washington expanded a 50% tariff on steel and aluminum to hundreds of additional EU products following the July accord.

Von der Leyen has defended the deal as a way to prevent a broader trade war, but critics say it failed to secure enough concessions from the United States.

A coalition of left-leaning lawmakers has also opposed the agreement, and if they join the EPP, they could muster enough votes to delay or block the pact.

EU Leaders Reject Tariff Threats Over Greenland

European leaders have condemned U.S. tariff threats linked to Greenland, emphasizing unity and sovereignty.

von der Leyen defended Denmark's Arctic exercise as non-threatening, warned tariffs could harm transatlantic relations, and called for continued dialogue with the U.S.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said China and Russia benefit from ally divisions, urged NATO handle Greenland security concerns, and warned tariffs would hurt Europe and the U.S.

French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed France's support for sovereignty and Ukraine, defended participation in the Greenland exercise, rejected intimidation, and said Europe will respond together to protect its interests.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com