Trump's Greenland Tariff Threat Sparks GOP Revolt, With Tillis Calling Move 'Bad For America,' 'Great For Putin, Xi'

Republican senators sharply criticized President Donald Trump's new tariffs on Denmark and other European allies, calling the move a harmful escalation that could fracture NATO and bolster adversaries.

Tillis Says Tariffs Against Allies ‘Bad For America’

On Saturday, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said the tariffs were a "bad" response to allies sending a small number of troops to Greenland for training.

"This response to our own allies … is bad for America, bad for American businesses, and bad for America's allies," Tillis wrote on X.

He added that the policy "It’s great for Putin, Xi and other adversaries who want to see NATO divided."

Tillis also criticized advisers pushing for aggressive action over Greenland, calling the idea of seizing territory from an ally "beyond stupid."

He said the move would "hurt the legacy of President Trump" and undermine years of work to strengthen NATO.

Murkowski Slams Tariffs As ‘Punitive’ And ‘Unnecessary‘

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) echoed the criticism, calling the tariffs "unnecessary, punitive, and a profound mistake."

She warned that the measures were already forcing NATO partners to divert attention and resources to Greenland.

"That plays directly into Putin's hands by threatening the stability of the strongest coalition of democracies the world has ever seen," Murkowski wrote.

Murkowski urged Congress to reclaim authority over tariffs, arguing they should not be used as political weapons.

"Congress must work together to reassert our Constitutional authority over tariffs so that they are not weaponized," she said.

Trump Links Tariffs To Greenland Acquisition

Trump announced on Saturday that the U.S. will impose 10% tariffs on Denmark, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and other European nations starting February 1, increasing to 25% on June 1.

The president said the tariffs would remain in place "until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," arguing the island is essential to U.S. national security in the Arctic.

Leaders Slam Trump's Greenland Tariffs

A broad group of U.S. leaders, including Republicans, Democrats and former officials, criticized Trump's threat to impose tariffs on NATO allies over Greenland.

On Saturday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called the move "insane" and urged Congress to block the tariffs, saying it undermines key alliances.

Former national security adviser John Bolton said Greenland is strategically important, but warned the tariff threat would make Arctic security harder to maintain.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said he is leading a bipartisan congressional delegation to Denmark to meet Danish and Greenlandic leaders.

He emphasized that Congress is united in thanking NATO allies and opposing unnecessary threats against trusted partners.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) called the plan illegal and a disaster, urging Congress and the Supreme Court to intervene.

