No new demonstrations have been reported in Iran’s cities after a crackdown after weeks of protest.

Tehran's streets looked largely quiet on Saturday, with security forces remaining in control, according to Politico.

Cleric escalates rhetoric

Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a senior hard-line cleric, urged judges to impose death sentences on detained demonstrators, saying in a sermon broadcast on state-run radio, “Armed hypocrites should be put to death.”

Rights groups say that Khatami called protesters foreign agents who are fueling unrest.

The cleric threatened President Donald Trump, warning of "revenge" and claiming that Iran will answer outside pressure with force.

Trump's response

Trump thanked Iranian leaders for halting planned executions. He had warned of consequences if authorities killed peaceful demonstrators. Reports said officials postponed some executions.

Human rights groups estimate more than 3,000 people died during the protests. That would make the unrest among Iran's deadliest episodes in decades.

Damaged infrastructure

Officials claimed the protests damaged hundreds of mosques and medical facilities.

Analysts say those figures may reflect government messaging and remain hard to verify.

A nationwide internet shutdown has limited outside reporting. Some Iranians reportedly crossed into Turkey to contact people abroad.

Exiled figure Reza Pahlavi urged Iranians to keep resisting. He called for stronger international pressure on Tehran's government.

Leaders from Russia and Gulf nations warned Trump against military strikes. They cited risks to an already volatile region.

Market implications

