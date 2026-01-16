The trading activity of members of Congress continues to draw interest from retail traders and political analysts, with the Benzinga Government Trades page breaking down the latest disclosures from elected officials.

A new report shows dozens of members of Congress saw their investment portfolios top the gains of the S&P 500 in 2025.

Congress Stock Traders Beat S&P 500 In 2025

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) gained 16.6% in 2025. While that marked an impressive year for many investors, dozens of members of Congress beat that figure thanks to their stock trades made in 2025.

A new report from Unusual Whales shows the top-performing members of Congress based on 2025 changes to their investment portfolios.

The average gains were 17.3% for Republicans and 14.4% for Democrats. The top 10 performers all outperformed the S&P 500 by more than two times for the full year.

Here are the top 10 stock traders in Congress for 2025 and their gains for the year:

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio): +78.8% Rep. Donald Norcross (D-N.J.): +70.8% Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.): +67.9% Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.): +62.5% Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.): +61.7% Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.): +61.5% Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.): +54.8% Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.): +52.5% Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.): +50.0% Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.): +41.9%

This year's list includes two senators and eight representatives. The list also includes four Democrats and six Republicans.

None of the top 10 on the 2025 list appeared in the top 10 of the 2024 list. Also missing from the top 10 are perhaps the two most tracked members of Congress for stock trading.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ranked 28th on the list with a gain of 20.1%. While Pelosi still outperformed the S&P 500, her return trailed many others.

The report showed former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ranking 38th with a gain of 11.7%, trailing the S&P 500.

For more on Congress trading history on an annual basis, see Benzinga’s coverage of the Unusual Whales reports from 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021.

In 2025, the Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC) was up 20.8%, while the Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:GOP) was up 18.8%, both beating the return of the S&P 500.

Congress Stock Traders Preferred Stocks and Sectors

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the stocks owned in the investment portfolios of both Pelosi and Greene and was also the top bought stock by congress members in 2025.

Here were the top bought stocks by members of the House of Representatives in 2025 according to the report:

NVIDIA Corp: $11.2 million Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT): $5 million Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN): $3.8 million Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL): $3.7 million Alphabet Inc (combined Class A, Class C)(NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL): $3.6 million

The top five list includes all members of the Magnificent 7. The other Magnificent 7 stocks were also popular with members of the House, with the following buy volume in 2025:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) : $1.4 million

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) : $555,000

Overall, there were $125 million worth of shares bought by members of Congress in 2025, alongside other assets bought, including $2.9 million in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) .

Here were the top sectors for the stocks bought in 2025:

Technology Financial Services Health care Consumer Cyclical Industrials

Unusual Congress Trades

The annual report highlights many unusual trades made throughout the year, including ones made with questionable timing or from members who serve on committees related to the sectors the company is in.

This includes Greene and other members of Congress on the Homeland Security Committee and the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence buying shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) .

The report also highlights members of Congress who failed to report their stock purchase and sale disclosures in a timely fashion, violating the STOCK Act.