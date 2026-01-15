Trump Softens Stance On Iran Regime Change, Says 'Would Be Fine' with Reza Pahlavi's Leadership

Despite being skeptical about Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi's leadership, President Donald Trump signaled openness should Iranians choose him.

Trump told Reuters on Wednesday that Pahlavi "seems very nice" but added that he was unsure how he would fare within Iran, noting that the situation has not yet reached that stage.

He also questioned whether Iranians would accept Pahlavi's leadership, while saying that if they did, it "would be fine" with him.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R.S.C) also met Pahlavi and expressed solidarity with the people of Iran.

Meanwhile, Pahlavi stated on X that a free Iran would dismantle its nuclear military program and immediately end support for terrorist groups. The nation would also cooperate with regional and international partners to combat terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and extremist Islamism.

Iran Unrest Rattles Markets, Oil Jumps

Protests triggered by inflation and a collapsing rial have escalated into Iran's largest anti-government uprising since 1979, unsettling global markets.

The unrest has also had a notable impact on the oil market, with the West Texas Intermediate crude rising for the sixth straight session and reaching $62 a barrel on Wednesday, as traders factor in the increased risk of potential oil supply disruptions and the possibility of U.S. military action. When last checked, oil is trading 2.84% lower at $60.25 per barrel.

Strike Fears Rise As US Pulls Personnel

Trump has warned Iran of dire consequences over the deaths of protesters, but had previously downplayed Pahlavi’s role in any potential regime change. Reuters also reported that the U.S. is pulling some personnel as a precaution from Middle East bases following Iranian warnings of potential strikes if Washington attacks.

Prediction markets signal escalating risk, with Polymarket pricing an 81% chance of a U.S. strike on Iran by month-end and a 56% probability that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is out by June 30, raising questions about the Islamic Republic's continuity.

