Nancy Pelosi Says Republicans 'Need To Take A Lesson In Mathematics,' Urges Public To 'Vote Them Out'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sharply criticized Republicans for repeatedly bringing bills to the House floor without having enough votes to pass them, calling on voters to hold them accountable.

Pelosi Slams Republicans' Failed Vote Strategy On House Floor

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Pelosi wrote, "Republicans still need to take a lesson in mathematics: do not bring a bill to the House Floor unless you can pass it.

She added, "Vote them out!"

In an accompanying video clip, Pelosi elaborated on the issue, describing chaotic scenes on the House floor.

"They bring bills to the floor that they haven’t counted the votes. And they and we were there for an extra hour while they tried to persuade enough people to change their vote to so that their bill would win," she said.

Pelosi called the legislation in question "a stinking lousy bill" that appeared appealing at first but ultimately "horrible it is for working families."

She contrasted the Republican approach with her own record, noting that under her leadership, bills from her caucus always had the necessary support before coming to the floor.

"We always won because we knew what we build consensusand have your votes," she said.

Republicans End ACA Subsidy, Face Criticism Over Rising Costs

Last year, the U.S. House passed the Republican Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act, ending a pandemic-era healthcare subsidy.

The bill, set to take effect in January 2027, lowered premiums for some while reducing overall subsidies and raising costs for others, and expanded access to association health plans.

Speaker Mike Johnson said it "puts patients first."

House Democrats criticized Republicans for failing to lower consumer costs during 291 days of unified government control, calling out giveaways to billionaires and inaction on healthcare.

President Donald Trump accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) of overreaching during the Democratic leadership crisis.

Meanwhile, eight Senate Democrats joined Republicans in a 60–40 vote to reopen the government, funding programs like military housing and veterans' benefits but omitting ACA subsidy extensions.

The measure then moved to the House, aiming to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Photo Courtesy: ToninT on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



