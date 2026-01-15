Mark Kelly's Defiance Of Trump Sparks Presidential-Run Buzz: 'Would Be Irresponsible Not To Think About It'

A confrontation with President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has elevated Sen. Mark Kelly's (D-Ariz.) national standing and ignited new discussion about a possible 2028 presidential bid.

Trump Backlash Raises Kelly's National Profile

Earlier this month, Kelly stepped up his public presence, appearing on late-night television and political talk shows. He also acknowledged considering a run for the presidency.

"Of course," Kelly said in an interview with content creator Aaron Parnas when asked about the 2028 elections. "I think it would be irresponsible not to think about it."

Pentagon Review Targets Kelly Over Military Video

The clash between Kelly and Trump and his allies began in November after Kelly appeared in a video with other Democratic lawmakers stating that U.S. service members are not obligated to follow illegal orders.

The administration responded forcefully, with Trump calling the video "seditious behavior" and Hegseth announcing a Pentagon misconduct review that could lower Kelly's retirement rank and pay.

Kelly, a retired Navy pilot and four-time astronaut, said the message reflected long-standing military law.

"He is not intimidating me, and he's not going to," Kelly told Vanity Fair in an interview last month, speaking about Trump. "I have been through, you know, harder things than this."

Now, allies say the backlash has introduced Kelly to voters beyond Arizona and framed him as a Democrat willing to challenge Trump directly, according to The Hill’s senior political correspondent Amie Parnes.

Kelly did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

2028 Presidential Picks: Newsom, Greene

Last year, Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci suggested he might support Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) in the 2028 presidential election, praising Newsom's leadership and citing his clashes with Trump as a sign of strength.

Despite being a Republican, Scaramucci said he was open to backing a Democrat and viewed Newsom as a potential strong contender.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) dismissed speculation about her own 2028 ambitions, calling the reports "baseless rumors" and saying she remained focused on representing Georgia's 14th Congressional District.

She also criticized GOP leaders for failing to address expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, warning that some constituents faced insurance premium hikes from $800 to $3,200 per month.

