Emmanuel Macron Says France Will Send Troops To Greenland After 'Fundamental Disagreement' At High-Level Talks Between Trump Administration, Denmark

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France will send troops to join ‘Operation Arctic Endurance,’ a Danish-led military exercise in Greenland, after President Donald Trump intensified threats to bring the Arctic island under American control.

France Joins Danish-Led Arctic Drill Coalition

"At the request of Denmark, I have decided that France will participate in the joint exercises organized by Denmark in Greenland, Operation Arctic Endurance. The first French military elements are already on their way. Others will follow," Macron wrote on X. Denmark says Germany, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada will also send forces.

Macron’s announcement on social media arrives hours after Trump reiterated on Wednesday that the United States "needs Greenland" and argued Denmark cannot be relied on to protect the island, while saying "something will work out" after talks.

Trump Questions Denmark's Ability To Defend Greenland

As per a Reuters report, Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office after a high-profile meeting between Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen earlier in the day, said, "Greenland is very important for the national security, including of Denmark."

"And the problem is there's not a thing that Denmark can do about it if Russia or China wants to occupy Greenland, but there's everything we can do. You found that out last week with Venezuela," he added.

Rasmussen described his meeting as "frank but also constructive," while stressing that Denmark and Greenland reject US efforts to control the island. He also conceded that a "fundamental disagreement" remains.

Denmark, Allies Warn Against US Greenland Annexation

Before the talks, Trump posted that NATO would be "far more formidable and effective" with Greenland in US hands and that "anything less than that is unacceptable." He has cast acquiring the territory as vital to America’s security and questioned Denmark's ability to resist Russia and China.

Greenland and Denmark say the island is not for sale, call threats of force reckless and insist security concerns be resolved among allies. European governments, including key EU and NATO partners, have backed Copenhagen while warning that any US move to annex the island could strain or even endanger the alliance.

Photo Courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock.com