Donald Trump Flips Off Ford Complex Heckler In 'Fit Of Rage,' Gavin Newsom Asks 'Struck A Nerve?'

President Donald Trump appeared to mouth an expletive and flip off a Ford worker during a Michigan plant tour on Tuesday, an exchange caught on video first published online by TMZ as debate intensifies over the release of government records tied to the late convicted trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Heckler Shouts At Trump After Ford Address

According to a report by Reuters, Trump was walking an elevated passageway inside Ford's River Rouge complex in Dearborn when someone on the factory floor shouted, "pedophile protector.” The president was in Michigan to promote his agenda and addressed the Detroit Economic Club.

White House Defends Trump's Response

In the clip, Trump points toward the heckler, appears to mouth an expletive twice and then raises his middle finger as he moves on. White House communications director Steven Cheung defended the response, telling The Washington Post in a statement, "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) reposted the clip with the caption, "Struck a nerve?"

Epstein Files Deadline Miss Fuels Backlash

The flare-up came as the Justice Department faces pressure to disclose more Epstein-related material after missing the Epstein Files Transparency Act's release deadline. The law requires DOJ to publish records in its possession, including nonprosecution agreements, flight logs and other travel records, and the names of individuals referenced in connection with the investigation, while allowing redactions to protect victims and details.

In late December 2025, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) argued Attorney General Pam Bondi can be held in contempt for failing to produce records required by the law. Trump has said Democrats are using the Epstein files to distract from his administration's progress.

Photo Courtesy: Andrew Leyden on Shutterstock.com