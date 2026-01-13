Congressmen Sell Netflix Stock Ahead Of NFL Games, 'Stranger Things' Finale: Will They Miss Profits?

Streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) could be in line for a strong fourth-quarter earnings report with analysts gearing up for strong financials thanks to live sports and advertising growth. Two members of Congress may have sold the stock too early.

Congressmen Sell Netflix Stock In December

Two members of Congress sold Netflix shares in December, according to the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-Calif.) reported selling $1,000 to $15,000 in Netflix stock on Dec. 10. The congressman previously purchased Netflix stock on Nov. 18 and Oct. 17 in 2025.

Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.) reported selling $50,000 to $100,000 in Netflix stock on Dec. 8. The congressman previously purchased Netflix stock on April 16.

Both members of Congress may have lost money on their trades.

Netflix stock hit highs of $115.25 and $120.31 on Nov. 18 and Oct. 17, respectively, when Cisneros bought shares. Netflix's stock high on the day of the congressman's sale was $96.97.

Netflix stock hit a high of $98.12 on April 16 when shares were purchased by Jackson. The stock hit a high of $99.89 on the day of his sale.

While these two congressman sold their Netflix stock, one member of Congress has been buying hundreds of dollars in shares over the last several months.

Netflix's Fourth Quarter Financials on Deck

While Congress members get rid of stock for various reasons, the sale of stock ahead of multiple catalysts and earnings could come back to be a poor decision.

The congressmen sold the stock ahead of Netflix airing two NFL games on Christmas Day. One of those games (Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings) set the new NFL U.S. streaming record, averaging 27.5 million viewers. The other game (Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders) averaged 19.9 million viewers in the U.S.

Viewers from over 200 countries watched at least part of one of the games, which drove the global audience even higher. Viewers also tuned in for a special halftime performance from Snoop Dogg during the Lions, Vikings game with the performance averaging 29 million viewers.

Netflix also released the second and third parts of the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things,” after the congressmen sold their stock, with episodes released on Dec. 25 and Dec. 31.

"Stranger Things" set viewership records for Netflix for the fifth season and the final season. It is now the sixth most-watched season of any English-language season for the streaming giant and fourth most-watched by total hours viewed.

Netflix is set to report fourth-quarter financials on Jan. 20, a quarter that will include the results from the "Stranger Things" final season and NFL games.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of 55 cents and revenue of $11.97 billion, up from 43 cents per share and $10.25 billion, respectively in last year's fourth quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Netflix stock has traditionally done well in January, thanks in part to strong earnings reports for the holiday quarter.

The stock averages gains of 14.7% over the past two decades and has traded higher for the month of January 71% of the time over the same time period. This includes the stock posting January gains of 20% in 2023, 15.9% in 2024 and 9.6% in 2025.

Time will tell if the sales by the Congress members were smart or if they should have at least held onto shares until the fourth-quarter financial results were reported or the month of January was complete.

Netflix Stock Price Action

Netflix stock closed at $90.32 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $82.11 to $134.12. Netflix stock is up 7.5% over the past 52 weeks.

Photo: Shutterstock