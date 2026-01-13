Elizabeth Warren Says Donald Trump Called Her After She Blamed Him For 'Driving Up Costs' For Working Families

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said President Donald Trump called her Monday after she criticized his affordability policies in a speech at the National Press Club.

Warren Blasts Trump On Costs, Power

"This morning, I gave a speech noting how Donald Trump is driving up costs for families, sowing terror and chaos in our communities, and abusing his power to prosecute anyone who criticizes him," Warren said in a statement.

She said she argued that despite promising to lower costs "On Day One," Trump "has done nothing but raise costs for families," and that if he wants action, including capping credit card interest rates or lowering housing costs, he should "pick up the phone."

Warren Says Trump Called After Speech

Warren said Trump called after the speech and she delivered the "same message on affordability to him directly," adding, "I told him that Congress can pass legislation to cap credit card rates if he will actually fight for it. I also urged him to get House Republicans to pass the bipartisan ROAD to Housing Act, which passed the Senate with unanimous support and would build more housing and lower costs," she said.

A White House official confirmed the call to The Hill, calling it "productive." "President Trump and Sen. Warren had a productive call about credit card interest rates and housing affordability for the American people," the official said in a statement.

Credit Card Rate Cap Fight Intensifies

The exchange came days after Trump called for credit card companies to cap interest rates at 10% for a year. In a Friday post on Truth Social, he wrote, "Please be informed that we will no longer let the American Public be ‘ripped off' by Credit Card Companies that are charging Interest Rates of 20 to 30%, and even more, which festered unimpeded during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration. AFFORDABILITY!"

Following the post, Warren, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, labelled Trump’s credit card rate cap promises as empty and criticized his CFPB actions while also calling him a fraud.

Photo courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com