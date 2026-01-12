Meta Hires Former Trump Adviser, Senator's Wife: President Says Zuckerberg Made 'A Great Choice'

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) could look more like an AI stock in the coming years than a social media company thanks to new investments.

The company recently partnered with the nuclear sector to help power future growth. On Monday, while there were multiple headlines about the social media company, one caught the attention of President Donald Trump.

Meta Adds Former Trump Adviser

Dina Powell McCormick was named as the president and vice chairman for Meta Platforms on Monday, which brings the former government adviser back to the social media company.

McCormick previously served on Meta's board of directors from April to December 2025 before resigning with no reason for stepping down.

"Dina served as an invaluable member of Meta's board of directors, and she's been deeply engaged as we've accelerated our pursuit of frontier AI and personal superintelligence," Meta said in a statement.

The company said McCormick will be part of Meta's management team, helping to guide strategy and execution.

"She will partner with the compute and infrastructure teams to ensure our multi-billion-dollar investments execute against our goals."

Meta highlighted McCormick's service as Deputy National Security Advisor to Trump during his first presidential term and service as a Senior White House Advisor and Assistant Secretary of State under President George W. Bush.

"Dina's experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth as the company's president and vice chairman," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

Dina has over 25 years experience across the finance sector, national security and economic development, including 16 years with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) serving in various senior leadership roles.

Trump praised the appointment Monday.

"Congratulations to Dina Powell McCormick, who has just been named the new president of Meta. A great choice by Mark Z!!! She is a fantastic, and very talented, person, who served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction," Trump posted on social media.

McCormick is married to Sen. David McCormick (R-Pa.), the former CEO of Bridgewater Associates. McCormick also served in government roles under President George W. Bush and is a close ally of President Trump.

Zuckerberg's Relationship With Trump

Ahead of the 2024 election, Trump threatened to put Zuckerberg in jail if he was re-elected to the presidency. That threat ended up not coming to fruition and may have been a precursor to Zuckerberg working to improve his relationship with the president.

After previously banning Trump's accounts on Instagram and Facebook, Meta Platforms welcomed Trump back.

Zuckerberg went on to announce changes to Meta's social media platforms over third-party fact-checking and the company's hiring processes that were widely viewed as being done to help win favor with Trump.

The Meta CEO also donated to Trump's inauguration fund and attended Trump's return to the White House in January 2025.

The latest hire of a former Trump adviser and wife of a Trump ally in the Senate could show Zuckerberg's latest attempt to keep strong relations with the president.

Meta has also previously added Trump ally and UFC CEO Dana White to the company's board of directors.

Meta now has multiple Trump allies in management positions and on the board of directors.

Having a strong relationship with Trump could help Meta win favorable government contracts and get any acquisitions approved going forward.

Photos: Meta, courtesy Shutterstock; Dina Powell McCormick, courtesy Meta Platforms