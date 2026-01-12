Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump For Leaking 'Market-Sensitive' Jobs Data: Attempt To Distract From His 'Failing Economy'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) slammed President Donald Trump for leaking the U.S. jobs data for December, hours before it was officially set to be released.

Trump Leaks ‘Market-Sensitive’ Jobs Data

On Sunday, in a post on X, Warren said that Trump’s decision to leak “market-sensitive data” was nothing more than an attempt to distract voters from his “failing economy.”

This comes after Trump shared charts featuring data from the December jobs report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics 12 hours before their scheduled release date last week.

Trump Breaks Embargo Protocol

The chart Trump posted on Truth Social shows total private-sector job creation in 2025 at 654,000, while highlighting that overall government employment declined by 181,000, which can be attributed to the cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency or D.O.G.E., led by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk.

The BLS employment report is closely monitored by investors, policymakers and businesses because of its ability to move stock, bond and currency markets, and is therefore subject to a strict embargo before its official release.

Under established protocol, the data is provided to the President through the Council of Economic Advisers the evening before its release and to the Secretary of Labor about 30 minutes beforehand, while continuing to remain under strict embargo.

Trump Admin’s Data Leaks

There have been several instances of Trump administration members leaking or being accused of leaking sensitive data over the past year.

Early last year, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was slammed for revealing the administration’s potential tariff de-escalation with China at a closed-door investor summit.

Bessent’s comments sparked a $2.2 trillion surge in the markets, while retail traders were completely shut off from this market-moving information.

Lauren Smith, the head of marketing at Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA), and an ally of Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), was similarly accused recently of leaking confidential mortgage pricing data to benefit a competitor.

