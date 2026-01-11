Trump Declares Himself 'Acting President Of Venezuela' On Truth Social

President Donald Trump posted an image on Truth Social presenting himself as "Acting President of Venezuela" alongside his titles as U.S. president.

Trump Posts ‘Acting President Of Venezuela’

On Sunday, Trump posted an image on Truth Social depicting himself as both the 45th and 47th President of the United States and, unusually, as the "Acting President of Venezuela" with an "Incumbent: January 2026" label.

The post also listed his U.S. vice president as JD Vance and his assumed office date as January 20, 2025.

White House and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

US Captures Maduro, Trump Hints At Further Action

Earlier this month, President Trump announced that the U.S. had captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife following a "large scale strike" in Caracas, prompting Venezuela to declare a state of emergency and deploy its military.

Trump also suggested the possibility of further military action in Venezuela and hinted at interventions in Colombia and Mexico, warning that Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez could face a situation "probably worse than Maduro."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate voted 52-47 to limit Trump's ability to launch new military operations in Venezuela without congressional approval, though a final override in the House was unlikely.

Trump said the U.S. could maintain long-term oversight in Venezuela, including control over oil revenues.

The events followed a Jan. 3 raid in Caracas, after which Maduro and his wife faced federal narco-terrorism and cocaine-importation charges, while Maduro insisted he remained Venezuela's legitimate leader.

