New Trump Portrait With 'Unmatched Aura' Unveiled At National Portrait Gallery As Label On Impeachments Disappear

The Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery revealed President Donald Trump's new photographic portrait on Saturday, but also removed most of the adjoining text that mentions his two impeachments and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

New Trump Portrait Debuts With Minimal Context

Reported first by The Washington Post, the White House shared a photo of the updated "America's Presidents" exhibit across its social media accounts on Saturday, while Trump himself also touted the new portrait on Truth Social.

White House photographer Daniel Torok shot the image, which shows Trump in black and white with his fists on the resolute desk, looking into the camera.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement to The Hill, "For the first time in history, the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery has hung up an iconic photo taken by the White House honoring President Trump," adding that, "His unmatched aura will be seen and felt throughout the halls of the National Portrait Gallery."

Trump's new photo replaced one of former President Joe Biden, which museum guests first see when entering the exhibit. Guests visiting the exhibit in the opposite direction will see portraits of the presidents in chronological order.

Smithsonian Review Tied To America 250 Preparations

An Associated Press report mentions that Trump ordered last August that Smithsonian officials review all exhibits before the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4. The Republican administration said the effort would "ensure alignment with the president's directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions."

Trump's previous portrait, with his hands folded in front of him, was on the opposite side of the pillar where Biden's portrait was located. Before the changes, Trump's photo already had two small wooden plaques with the numbers "45" and "47," reflecting his two nonconsecutive terms.

Previous Labels Highlighted Impeachments And Nonconsecutive Terms

Text beside Trump's previous portrait said, "Impeached twice, on charges of abuse of power and incitement of insurrection after supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Senate acquitted him in both trials," the Post wrote.

It is also worth noting that in March last year, Trump signed an executive order seeking to remove "ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives that distort our shared history" from the Smithsonian's museums, national parks, monuments and memorials.

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.com