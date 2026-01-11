Scaramucci Calls Hypothetical US Invasion of Greenland 'One of the Most Self-Destructive Foreign Policy Moves Imaginable'

Anthony Scaramucci, a prominent political figure, recently expressed his strong opposition to a hypothetical U.S. invasion of Greenland, citing potential severe consequences.

In a post on X on Sunday, Scaramucci outlined his concerns about a potential U.S. invasion of Greenland. He stated that such an action would be viewed as an illegal war of aggression against a NATO ally’s territory.

Furthermore, he warned that it could shatter the core trust architecture of U.S. alliances and have a boomerang effect on U.S. financial conditions.

Scaramucci concluded his post by stating that such an invasion is also strategically unnecessary.

Scaramucci’s comments come at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. His tweet underscores the potential risks and consequences of any aggressive foreign policy moves.

While his post is hypothetical, it serves as a reminder of the delicate balance that exists in international relations and the potential fallout from actions perceived as aggressive or unnecessary.