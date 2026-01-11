Iran Warns of Potential Retaliation Against US Bases as Tensions Rise, Human Rights Body Fears Massacre in Iran

Iran’s parliamentary speaker has issued a warning about possible attacks on U.S. military bases in the Middle East. This comes as a response to any potential U.S. strikes on Iranian military sites.

Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, declared on Sunday that Iran would retaliate against any U.S. aggression by striking American military bases in the Middle East.

This statement follows the revelation by U.S. officials that the Trump administration is contemplating preliminary options for attacking Iranian military sites.

Furthermore, Ghalibaf threatened that Iran could target Middle Eastern shipping lanes and Israel. The U.S. maintains air and naval bases in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar. Iran had previously attacked Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in June last year, following U.S. bombings on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Ghalibaf, who is Iran’s third most senior official and a former commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, also hinted at the possibility of a pre-emptive attack.

As per the report by The Wall Street Journal, the protests have resulted in a death toll of 116, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran.

Despite President Donald Trump‘s repeated threats to intervene amidst a violent crackdown on Iranian protesters, U.S. officials have stated that no immediate action is planned.

Fears of a Massacre Grow as Iran Moves to Crush Protests

The New York–based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said it has gathered eyewitness testimony and reliable reports suggesting that hundreds of demonstrators have been killed across Iran since authorities shut down nationwide internet access last Thursday.

The CHRI said witnesses have reported that "hospitals were overwhelmed, blood supplies are critically low, bodies are being piled up, and the number of casualties is rising by the hour."

"CHRI warns that a massacre is unfolding. The world must act now to prevent further loss of life,” the organization said.

This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The threats made by Ghalibaf underscore the potential for a significant military conflict in the Middle East, which could have far-reaching implications for regional stability and global security.

The situation warrants close monitoring, as any military action could trigger a broader conflict in the region.