Scaramucci Slams Dems Over Musk, Noem Ends Venezuelan Protections And More: This Week In Politics

The week saw a series of significant political events, including a former White House official’s criticism of Democratic leaders, a new asylum opportunity for Venezuelans, and a senator’s accusation against oil executives.

Anthony Scaramucci Calls Democratic Leaders ‘Clueless’

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, criticized Democratic leaders for not engaging with Elon Musk, a strategic error in his view. Scaramucci’s remarks came on Wednesday as he returned to the Republican camp led by Donald Trump.

Kristi Noem Says Venezuelans Losing Temporary Protective Status In US Can Seek Refugee Status

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, announced on Sunday that Venezuelans in the U.S. who previously had Temporary Protected Status (TPS) can now apply for asylum. This decision follows the Supreme Court’s approval of the Trump administration’s bid to end TPS for around 600,000 Venezuelan migrants.

Trump’s Foreign Moves Aren’t Distractions, They Are Hastening US Sovereign Debt And Dollar Crisis: Peter Schiff

Economist Peter Schiff criticized President Donald Trump‘s foreign policy rhetoric, warning that it is accelerating the nation’s sovereign debt and currency crisis. Schiff suggested that Trump’s recent statements may be more than just political theater and are actively speeding up the onset of the crisis.

Was Maduro’s Capture Part Of Russia’s ‘Very Strange’ Venezuela-Ukraine Swap Plan From The 2019 Trump Era?

Investigative journalist Dave Troy suggested that the recent Venezuelan strikes and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro are linked to a foreign policy initiated during the first Trump administration. Troy referred to a 2019 statement by Fiona Hill, a Russia expert and former advisor in the Trump administration, indicating that Russia was proposing a swap between Venezuela and Ukraine.

Elizabeth Warren Says Oil Executives Know More About Trump’s ‘Secret’ Venezuela Plan Than The American People: ‘Worse Than You Thought’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren claimed that leading oil company executives have more information on President Donald Trump’s plans for Venezuela than the American public. Warren’s accusation came after a Senate briefing on Wednesday.

