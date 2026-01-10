'America First? Really?' Bernie Sanders Criticizes Trump Over Foreign Deals With Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Argentina

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized President Donald Trump, questioning whether his foreign policy truly prioritized U.S. interests.

Sanders Criticizes Trump's Foreign Deals

On Saturday, Sanders accused Trump of undermining the "America First" principle, highlighting a series of high-profile foreign policy actions.

On X, Sanders wrote, "Trump has illegally & unconstitutionally attacked Venezuela, provided Netanyahu with $12B in arms sales, given Argentina’s president a $40B bailout, approved the sale of jets & tanks to Saudi Arabia, and given Qatar an Air Force facility in Idaho."

He added, "America first? Really?"

Leaders React To Trump Policies And Domestic Issues

U.S. Commerce Department posted on X, highlighted a $26 trillion gap in foreign ownership of U.S. assets since 1985, citing failed trade policies and crediting President Trump and Secretary Lutnick with efforts to reverse it.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) criticized Republican extremists for being overly focused on Greenland, questioning how such attention benefits everyday Americans and concluding bluntly that it does "not a damn thing."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted that Trump sent thousands of armed federal officers into the state, resulting in a death within a day, and warned that Trump seeks chaos to distract from the incident, urging residents not to give him that opportunity.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted strong U.S. economic growth, with GDP at 4.3% in Q3 and projected 5.4% in Q4 2025, citing exports, a reduced trade deficit, and Trump's trade agenda as drivers.

Earlier this week, Economist Peter Schiff warned that Trump's aggressive foreign rhetoric was worsening national debt and dollar stability, fueling economic concerns.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Rich Koele on Shutterstock.com