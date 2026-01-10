'The Decision Is Final And Stands For All Time,' Nobel Institute Says After Machado Suggests Sharing Peace Prize With Trump

The Norwegian Nobel Institute has stated that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado cannot give or share her Nobel Peace Prize with President Donald Trump.

Nobel Institute Says Peace Prize Cannot Be Shared

On Friday, in a statement, the Norwegian Nobel Institute emphasized that Nobel Prize rules are absolute once a winner is announced.

The prize cannot be "revoked, shared, or transferred to others," the institute said. "The decision is final and stands for all time."

The clarification followed Machado's comments, suggesting she wanted to give or share her Nobel Peace Prize with Trump in recognition of U.S. actions related to Venezuela.

Machado, Trump Comments Trigger Clarification

Appearing on Monday on Fox News' "Hannity," Machado said the prize belonged to the Venezuelan people and that she would like to personally tell Trump they wanted to share it with him.

"I certainly would love to be able to personally tell him that we believe — the Venezuelan people, because this is a prize of the Venezuelan people, want to give it to him and share it with him," she said.

Trump responded Thursday on the same program, calling it a "great honor" and saying he looked forward to meeting Machado during a planned visit to Washington next week.

Machado, a former National Assembly member, won Venezuela's opposition primary in 2023 but was barred from running against President Nicolás Maduro, who declared victory in an election widely criticized by independent observers, reported The Hill.

Machado's Venezuela Plan Sparks US Debate

Earlier this month, A U.S. military operation in Venezuela renewed attention on Machado's $1.7 trillion plan to privatize state assets and revive the collapsed economy.

Machado had outlined the proposal in October 2025, blaming decades of socialist mismanagement and corruption, calling for privatization, transparency, and incentives to attract investment.

Former national security adviser John Bolton criticized Trump's approach, warning that removing Maduro alone did not dismantle his regime and that failing to support the opposition risked legitimizing Maduro-era institutions.

Last year, the White House condemned the Nobel Committee for awarding the Peace Prize to Machado instead of Trump, though Trump later congratulated her and Machado thanked him for his support of Venezuela's democratic cause.

