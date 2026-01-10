Trump Says China Has No Windmills, But Data Show It Has World's Strongest Wind Sector

President Donald Trump's comments about China's use of wind power appear to overlook the scale of the country's wind energy sector. China is not only one of the world's largest manufacturers of wind turbines but also a major consumer of wind-generated electricity.

Speaking on Friday, Trump stated that China does not use wind power domestically, asserting that the country only sells windmills to “suckers” like Europe.

During the meeting with top U.S. oil executives, Trump criticized the use of wind power, an energy form he has long opposed. He stated, “My goal is to not let any windmill be built. They are losers. They lose money, they destroy your landscape, they kill your birds.”

"All you have to do is say to China ‘How many windmill areas do you have in China?' So far they are not able to find any. They use coal and they use oil and gas and some nuclear, not much. But they don't have windmills. They make them and sell them to suckers like Europe and suckers like the United States before." Trump said.

However, Trump’s assertion contradicts the facts. According to reports, China led the global wind turbine manufacturers’ market, accounting for 65% of global wind capacity in 2023 and 74% of all large-scale solar and wind under construction in the first half of 2025.

China’s use of wind power far exceeds most other nations, with an operating wind farm capacity of about 444,000 megawatts as of February 2025. This represents about 44% of the global total, nearly triple the capacity of the U.S.

"Those windmills are so pathetic and so bad. And most of them are built in China, and I give China a lot of credit. They build them, but they have very few wind farms, Trump continued.

Image: Shutterstock/Allexxandar