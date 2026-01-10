President Donald Trump’s team blasted Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) on Thursday over immigration enforcement and public safety.

Walz said “there is no verifiable evidence” the operations are “making America safer,” a news release from The White House notes.

What The Release Argues

The statement said tougher enforcement reduced violent crime and protected Americans nationwide.

It framed Walz’s remarks as an attack on enforcing federal immigration law.

The release pointed to a steep nationwide homicide decline during 2025. It also cited sharper drops in some cities after targeted enforcement and crime initiatives.

Florida And Chicago Examples

The statement said a Florida operation led to 150 arrests of undocumented immigrant sex offenders. It also said actions in Chicago helped drive a sharp fall in violent crime.

The release said the administration has deported more than 650,000 undocumented immigrant since taking office. It said about 70% faced charges or convictions, according to the statement.

The statement said on-duty law enforcement deaths fell nearly 25% during 2025.

It also said traffic deaths dropped as congestion eased in high-immigration cities.

The release said authorities removed more than 9,500 non-English-speaking commercial truck drivers from roads. It said those drivers posed safety risks, without detailing specific cases.

Fentanyl And Overdoses

The White House said fentanyl smuggling at the southern border fell by about half. It also said fentanyl purity declined and overdose deaths dropped.

The statement said emergency rooms saw fewer visits by undocumentd immigrants, freeing medical resources.

It also said the share calling crime a “very” serious issue fell nearly 15% in 2025.

The release argued immigration enforcement stops crimes by people “with no right to be here.” It accused Walz and Democrats of prioritizing criminals over American citizens.

