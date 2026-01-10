Iranian Army Pledges Defense of National Interests in Face of Ongoing Protests

In the face of U.S. support for anti-government demonstrations in Iran, Iran’s military has committed to safeguarding the nation’s interests.

Following the US endorsement of the protests, the country’s military has accused Israel and other “hostile terrorist groups” of trying to undermine public security in Iran.

This accusation comes amidst the largest protests Iran has seen in years, sparked by the high cost of living and resulting in several deaths.

As per the report by Al Jazeera, the Iranian military has declared its commitment to protecting national interests, strategic infrastructure, and public property, while keeping a close watch on enemy activities in the region. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a separate entity from the army, has also stressed that the nation’s security is a “red line”.

Iran’s attorney general has issued a warning that participation in the protests would be viewed as an “enemy of God”, a crime punishable by death.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated Washington’s support for the Iranian people, following the Iranian government’s decision to shut down internet access to suppress the protests.

The protests, which have been taking place across Iran since late December, are driven by frustration over the rising cost of living and demands for an end to the religious system that has been in power since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has labeled the protesters as “vandals” and “saboteurs”. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the US and Israel of trying to escalate the peaceful protests into violence, a claim the US State Department has dismissed as “delusional”.

The ongoing protests and the Iranian government’s response to them have significant implications for the stability of the region. The US support for the protesters has added another layer of complexity to the already tense US-Iran relations.

As the situation continues to evolve, the international community will be closely watching the developments and their potential impact on regional and global politics.