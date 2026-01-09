Trump Threatens To Hit Iran 'Very Hard' As Khamenei Blames US For Deadly Nationwide Protests

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran intensified on Friday as nationwide protests rocked Tehran, prompting a harsh crackdown by Iranian authorities and a sharp exchange of threats between President Donald Trump and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Protests Rock Iran As Government Tightens Grip

Iran has entered nearly two weeks of widespread unrest, with demonstrations reported across hundreds of cities and towns as authorities impose sweeping communication blackouts to suppress dissent.

According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, protests continued for a 13th consecutive day on Friday amid a nationwide internet shutdown that has made independent verification difficult.

The group said at least 65 people have been killed, more than 2,300 arrested, and demonstrations recorded at over 500 locations nationwide.

Iranian officials have not released updated casualty figures.

Khamenei Blames US, Targets Trump In Social Media Barrage

Khamenei blamed the unrest on foreign interference, accusing protesters of acting as agents of the U.S. and directly attacking Trump in a series of posts on the social media platform X.

"The US President who judges arrogantly about the whole world should know that tyrants & arrogant rulers of the world… saw their downfall when they were at the peak of their hubris," Khamenei wrote, adding, "He too will fall."

The Iranian leader compared Trump to historic rulers who were overthrown, while dismissing demonstrators as "rioters" and "hirelings."

Trump Warns Of Military Action If Protesters Are Killed

Trump responded by sharply escalating his rhetoric, warning Iran that further violence against protesters could trigger U.S. military action.

"Iran's in big trouble," Trump said Friday at the White House. "If they start killing people like they have in the past, we will get involved — we'll be hitting them very hard where it hurts."

However, he said that any response would not involve U.S. ground troops, adding, "That doesn't mean boots on the ground."

Trump also told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that Iran would "pay hell" if deaths continue, though he did not specify what actions the U.S. might take.

Exiled Prince Speaks Out As Internet Blackout Deepens

Earlier in the week, Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, said millions of Iranians were demanding freedom and accused the government of cutting off internet access, landlines, and potentially even satellite communications.

He thanked Trump for "reiterating his promise to hold the regime to account" and urged European leaders to take stronger action.

Markets Bet On Khamenei’s Future

The unrest has also fueled speculation in prediction markets. Trading volume surged on a crypto-based platform betting on whether Khamenei will be removed from power by Jan. 31.

Despite heightened interest, traders currently assign a low probability — about 21% — that Iran's supreme leader will fall this month, reflecting skepticism that the protests will immediately topple the regime.

Image via Shutterstock