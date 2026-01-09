Congressman Who Was Top 2025 Stock Picker Buys Shares Of $5M Company You've Never Heard Of

Investors are closely watching stock trades by members of Congress, where committee roles and trade timing can raise red flags—or attract copycats. That scrutiny has intensified after one lawmaker disclosed purchases in a microcap company valued at less than $5 million, an unusually small and risky bet for a sitting member of Congress.

Congressman Buys Shares of Tiny Gene Therapy Company

Congressman Tim Moore (R-N.C.) made multiple trades in 2025, including buying shares of beaten-down restaurant company Cracker Barrel.

Trades of a small gene therapy company in 2025 could be worth following, given the trader's past history and small size of the company.

Moore recently bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on Dec. 18.

This wasn't the first time Moore bought shares of the gene therapy company that has a current market capitalization of less than $5 million.

Moore also made the following buys of GNPX stock in 2025, as tracked by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Oct. 29: $15,000 to $50,000

Nov. 7: $1,000 to $15,000

In total, Moore has bought $31,000 to $115,000 worth of shares in the small gene therapy company.

Moore was recently crowned as the top-performing member of Congress for stock trades in 2025 by Quiver Quantitative. The congressman gained 52% in 2025, outperforming other members of Congress and the S&P 500’s 16.6% gain.

Moore’s past returns and the company’s small size make this a trade worth monitoring. Given the company’s small size, investors should consider it a higher-risk trade and should know their own investment strategies.

What's Next For Genprex?

Genprex had an eventful 2025, but due to its size, it didn't receive as much coverage from financial media outlets.

The company saw shares surge in October after sharing an update on lead drug candidate REQORSA to treat ALK-EML4 positive non-small cell lung cancer.

Genprex also completed a 1-for-50 reverse stock split in October.

The company has announced several updates early into 2026. On Jan. 7, Genprex provided a clinical update for GPX-002, the company's diabetes gene therapy drug candidate. The company reported positive preclinical data from studies for the candidate.

"This past year was instrumental for Genprex as we expanded our preclinical research beyond Type 1 diabetes and into Type 2 diabetes," Genprex CEO Ryan Confer said.

Confer said the company has requested a meeting with the FDA for Investigational New Drug studies, which could mark a "pivotal step toward human clinical trials."

For a small clinical-stage gene therapy company like Genprex, investors should be aware of high volatility as data is released and the company shares updates on its progress.

Genprex Stock Price Action

Genprex stock trades at $2.02 on Friday versus a 52-week trading range of $1.71 to $55.00. Genprex shares are down 94.8% over the last year.

Image: © Mike Hensdill/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn