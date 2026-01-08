Congresswoman Just Invested Up To $250K In Elon Musk's xAI: Here's Who Bet On World's Richest Man

Elon Musk's private artificial intelligence company xAI recently raised $20 billion, valuing the company at more than $200 billion. Among the investors in the company were a sitting member of Congress.

Congresswoman Invests in xAI

While many fans of Musk would love to invest in xAI, the owner of social media platform X and AI chatbot Grok, the company remains private and open to the select few who can afford to buy stakes in the company.

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) can count herself as one of the lucky investors, with a recent disclosure tracked by the Benzinga Government Trades page showing an investment of $100,000 to $250,000 made on Dec. 15.

"Woah, @elonmusk is allowing sitting congresswoman @replisamcclain to invest in @xai," CongressTrading tweeted.

McClain's investment was part of the $20 billion Series E funding round for xAI that included investments from NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) , Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) , Fidelity, Baron Capital Group, Valor Equity Partners, Stepstone Group, MGX and the Qatar Investment Authority.

"Congrats to the @xAI team and thank you to investors for your faith in our company," Musk recently tweeted.

A May 2025 Benzinga poll asked readers which Elon Musk-related company they would most want to invest in. Starlink (spun off from SpaceX) and SpaceX won the poll with 27% of the vote each. xAI finished in third with 19% of the vote, ranking ahead of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) , which had 16%.

The new funding round for xAI continues to add to the recent wins for Musk, who is the world's richest man with a net worth of more than $600 billion according to Bloomberg.

Lisa McClain's Investments

Members of Congress are currently allowed to invest in private companies as long as they disclose their investments, similar to their stock trades.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has disclosed investments in private companies in the past, including Databricks.

Benzinga flagged the trading history of McClain, who is a high-ranking Republican member in Congress, which has raised red flags. McClain filed hundreds of stock transactions late in August. Among those trades included Palantir Technologies, a stock that has risen substantially since her purchase. The company's government contracts have put a spotlight on members who own the stock.

McClain's trading history in 2025 included hundreds of stock purchases, including buying Tesla stock multiple times.

Musk has spoken out about Congress trading in the past, questioning how members of Congress have added so much to their wealth. In February 2025, he quote-tweeted a post about several Democratic members of Congress who have added to their wealth since taking office.

McClain's wealth has grown by millions of dollars in recent years, according to data from Quiver Quantitative. With the investment in xAI, McClain's wealth could gain in the future based on the success of Musk's company, which could have the billionaire asking the same of her net worth in the future.

Photo: W. Scott McGill via Shutterstock