Inverse Cramer Wins Again: Opposite Picks Of Investor Beat Nancy Pelosi In 2025

When it comes to following stock picks of famous individuals, Jim Cramer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are two of the most well-known people. A financial company that allows investors to invest alongside both individuals has crowned a 2025 winner and the answer may be surprising.

Jim Cramer Vs. Nancy Pelosi 2025 Stock Picks Battle

Former Speaker of the House Pelosi regularly discloses stock trades each year that are made by her husband Paul Pelosi. The disclosures have a strong history of beating the market.

But when it comes to 2025, the Pelosi stock picks had nothing on those of Jim Cramer. Well, Inverse Jim Cramer that is.

That's right, the Inverse Cramer picks, or investing the opposite way of what the TV personality said, beat out Pelosi in 2025.

"The Queen has been dethroned. Inverse Cramer officially beats out Pelosi for the top portfolio on Autopilot," a tweet from Nancy Pelosi's stock picks tracker account said.

Autopilot estimates that Pelosi's stock picks were up 25% in 2025, while the Inverse Cramer picks were up 60% in 2025.

UnusualWhales, which tracks political stock transactions, recently estimated that Pelosi's stock picks in 2025 were up 20.1%. This ranked her 28th among Congress members for their transactions in 2025.

"You just can't make this up. Cramer's Inverse portfolio beat Nancy Pelosi's portfolio in 2025," UnusualWhales tweeted.

Cramer, Pelosi Stock Picks

Cramer is on television five days a week, normally with a presence during the trading day on CNBC and the "Mad Money" show after market close. The former hedge fund manager also tweets out opinions on stocks.

Those picks and recommendations are numerous and make it hard to individually track, which makes using a service like Autopilot likely more attractive to investors.

Many investors will remember that there used to be ETFs from Tuttle Capital that tracked the stock picks and inverse picks from Cramer. The ETFs were announced in October 2022.

The long Cramer ETF was later shut down in September 2023 with the Inverse Cramer ETF later shut down in February 2024.

“We started (the fund) in order to point out the danger of following TV stockpickers, Jim Cramer specifically, and the total lack of accountability,” Tuttle Capital CEO Matthew Tuttle previously told Benzinga.

Tuttle said he feels like that mission was accomplished, “but retail investors are more focused on volatile products” and interest in the portfolio didn’t fully materialize.

“A lot of the success or failure of an ETF is timing and the timing with what has happened with the Magnificent 7 didn’t work out."

Tuttle used the analogy of “a broken clock is right twice a day” and the Magnificent 7 stock picks by Cramer being right.

The history of stock picks and opinions of Cramer turning out to be wrong also led to TV host John Oliver calling out the TV personality for his reversal of opinion on former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

"Jim Cramer is the only person who could look you in the eye and say you are going to die tomorrow, and give you an immediate sense of calm knowing that you're going to live for another 50 years," Oliver said after sharing the history of some bad picks from Cramer.

Pelosi didn't make as many disclosed stock transaction in 2025 as some years. The congresswoman disclosed donating Apple shares to a college. The congresswoman disclosed exercising options in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in June.

Pelosi also disclosed buying stock options in Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) , Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) , Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) in January.

The congresswoman is not running for re-election in 2026, with a planned exit from Congress in January 2027, meaning the public will no longer see her stock disclosures in around a year from now.

