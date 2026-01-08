Lockheed Martin (LMT Stock) Climbs On Trump's Defense Budget Comments: These Congress Members Could Profit

Social media posts from President Donald Trump sent defense stocks from declines to huge gains in a matter of hours Wednesday. A post on a potential $1.5 trillion budget for the American military has defense stocks like Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) in the spotlight and trading higher.

Here's a look at the members of Congress who bought the stock in 2025 that could profit as the stock moves higher.

Congress Members Buy LMT Stock In 2025

Multiple members of Congress have bought Lockheed Martin shares in 2025. While those trades came months before the U.S. military action in Venezuela and new social media posts from Trump, the trades could not turn into big wins.

Here are the members of Congress who bought LMT stock in 2025, as shared by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-Calif)

Nov. 18: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Aug. 5: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

April 29: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Rep. Jefferson Shreve (R-Ind.)

April 11: Bought $15,000 to $50,000

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.)

April 7: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Rep. Carol Devine Miller (R-W.Va.)

March 10: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Rep. Scott Franklin (R-Fla.)

Feb. 18: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Feb. 18: Bought $1,000 to $15,000

Feb. 18: Bought $15,000 to $50,000

Several members of Congress, including Cisneros, also sold portions or all of their LMT stock during 2025. A note on the disclosure from Rep. Shreve notes that the purchase was part of "portfolio rebalancing."

Trump Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Budget

Defense stocks like Lockheed Martin often trade higher during major geopolitical conflicts. Benzinga previously shared that some members of Congress purchased shares around the time Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The military action in Venezuela and comments from Trump that action could be taken in other countries like Greenland, Colombia and Cuba have put defense stocks in the spotlight in 2026.

A social media post that lashed out at defense companies for share buybacks and dividends from Trump on Wednesday saw shares of several defense stocks fall.

Shortly after market close on Wednesday, Trump posted on Truth Social about the need to increase the U.S military budget to $1.5 trillion for 2027, which sent defense stocks higher.

"For the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 trillion dollars, but rather $1.5 trillion dollars," Trump posted.

Trump said this will allow for the building of a "dream military" and will keep the country "safe and secure, regardless of foe."

Lockheed Martin Stock Climbs

Lockheed Martin stock is up 7.7% to $535.00 on Thursday. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $542.87 in Thursday's trading session. Shares are up 10.6% year-to-date early into 2026.

Photo: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com