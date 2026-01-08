Trump Greenlights 500% Tariff Plan To Choke Off Russian Oil Bought By China, India And Brazil— Senate Vote Possible Next Week

President Donald Trump is said to have given the go-ahead for a bipartisan bill spearheaded by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) that aims to pressure Russian oil buyers to cease their purchases.

Sanctions Vote Could Come Next Week

Sen. Graham, following a meeting with the president on Wednesday, announced that the Senate could vote on the new sanctions as early as next week.

The bill would give Trump leverage to pressure countries such as China, India, and Brazil to stop buying discounted Russian oil that funds Russia's war in Ukraine, stated Graham.

“This bill will allow President Trump to punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin's war machine,” the Senator wrote.

The bill, co-authored by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), would impose a 500% tariff on countries purchasing Russian oil, forcing them to choose between U.S. market access and funding Russia, while using tariffs as a revenue tool in line with America First principles.

Tariffs And Sanctions Target Russian Oil

In July 2025, Graham warned China, India, and Brazil of severe economic consequences for continuing to purchase Russian oil.

The U.S. raised the tariffs on India to 50% and imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, two of Russia's largest oil companies. This followed India’s richest man-led Reliance Industries shelving a decade-long Russian oil import deal in November, suggesting a response to U.S. political pressure.

Meanwhile, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Quantum Capital Group were reported to be preparing a $22 billion bid for Russian oil giant Lukoil’s international assets, indicating a potential shift in the global oil market.

Image via Shutterstock

